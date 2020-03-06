First case of coronavirus confirmed in Indiana

Global  

Video Credit: WLFI
The Indiana State Department of Health announced Friday the state has its first case of coronavirus.
First case of coronavirus, covid 19 that was indiana governor eric holcomb making the announcement about the state's first reported case of the coronavirus.

Good afternoon and thanks for joining us.

I'm trevor peters.

A public health emergency has been declared as the covid-19 comes to indiana.

Health officials making the announcement within the hour.

The indiana state department of health says the person lives in marion county and recently visited boston.

The adult patient has been in quarantine since arriving back to indianapolis.

Health commissioner kris box says the risk to the public is low.

The cdc is working to identify and notify air travelers who were on the person's flight from boston.

Box says, they've been prepared for this day.

The question has never been if indiana will see cases but when.

We have been preparing for this possibility and i wanto stress that this is an isolated case at this time.

Tippecanoe county health officials said wednesday there have been people tested in the county.

However there are no confirmed cases.

Purdue president mitch daniels said one visiting faculty member is in quarantine right now out of precaution.

A parent of a west lafayette jr/sr. high school student is also in quarantine.

We will have the latest updates online.

President trump signed an emergency spending bill to respond




