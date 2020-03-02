Marijuana Company Canopy Growth to Lay off 500 Employees

Marijuana Company Canopy Growth to Lay off 500 Employees As far as market value, Canopy is the biggest cannabis-based business in the world.

The downsizing is a result of two cultivation facilities closing down in British Columbia.

The sites represented over half of the company's operations in Canada.

The company will also slash three million square feet of greenhouses and halt plans to open one in Ontario.

In a statement, Canopy attributed the moves to slow development of Canada's recreational pot market.

Canopy Growth, via statement Recreational marijuana is legal in Canada, but many producers have not turned a profit since it became official.

This is due to the number of retail store openings being less than expected, which has led to oversupplying.