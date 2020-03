Five Bucks Counties Schools Closed Friday Due To Coronavirus Concerns 48 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:07s - Published Chantee Lans reports. Chantee Lans reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Five Bucks Counties Schools Closed Friday Due To Coronavirus Concerns COUNTY, ALYCIA REID FOR CBS-3"EYEWITNESS NEWS".THANK YOU.MEANWHILE CHILDREN AT FIVEBUCKS COUNTY SCHOOLS ARE NOWNOT IN CLASS TODAY ON CONCERNOF THE POSSIBILITY OF THECORONAVIRUS RAPID SPREAD.THE SCHOOLS THAT ARE CLOSEDARE A HIGH SCHOOL, TWO MIDDLESCHOOLS, AND TWO ELEMENTARYSCHOOLS."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCHANTEE LANS IS AT TITUSELEMENTARY TO EXPLAIN THISSITUATION THERE, CHANTEE.REPORTER: JANELLE, THINKSONE OF THE FIVE SCHOOLS NOWCLOSED, PARENT TELL ME THEYARE AND BUT ULTIMATELY, AGREEWITH THE SUPERINTENDENT'SDECISION TO DEEP CLEAN THESEFIVE CENTRAL BUCKS SCHOOLS ARECLOSED DUE TO CONCERNS OF THECORONAVIRUS.TAKE ONE DAY AT A TIME ANDNOT GET FREAKED OUT ABOUT IT.REPORTER: TITUS ELEMENTARYSCHOOL, TAMANEND MIDDLESCHOOL, TOHICKON MIDDLE SCHOOLAND CENTRAL BUCKS SOUTH HIGHSCHOOL ALL CLOSED THEIR DOORSTO UNDERGO A THOROUGH DEEPCLEANING AFTER THESUPERINTENDENT LEARNED THAT APERSON FROM OUT OF STATE WHOIS NOW KNOWN TO HAVECORONAVIRUS ATTENDED A RECENTPRIVATE GATHERING AT A HOME INCENTRAL BUCKS COUNTY.THE BUCKS COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS MULTIPLECHILDREN AND STAFF WHOATTENDED THAT PRIVATEGATHERING EITHER WAS AT ORATTEND ANY OF THE FIVEPARENT GOT WORD THROUGH A TEXTMESSAGE, E-MAIL AROUND 5:45THIS MORNING.GOOD HAND WASHING IS A BIGTHING FOR EVERYBODY AND ITHINK IF THEY ARE UP ON IT ANDCLEANING EVERYTHING, HOPEFULLYWE WILL MAKE EVERYBODY SAFE.REPORTER: LAURIE'S DAUGHTERATTENDS TOHICKON MIDDLESCHOOL.LOT OF KIDS HOFF BEENPREVIOUSLY SICK WHO SHOW UPANYWAY, KIND OF NERVOUS ABOUTTHAT.REPORTER: SUPERINTENDENTDOCTOR JOHN SAYS THE DEEPCLEANING IS OUT OF ANABUNDANCE OF CAUTION.BE HONEST, BE DIRECT, BEINGTRANSPARENT AND GIVE ALL OFTHE INFORMATION THAW CAN, HAVEAVAILABLE TO YOU ASSURING YOURPUBLIC THAT YOUR NUMBER ONEPRIORITY IS TO KEEP YOUR KIDSAND YOUR SCHOOL DISTRICT SAFEWORTH WORTHIES ARE SOME OF THECHILDREN BEHIND ME WHO ARE OUTOF SCHOOL TODAY.THE SUPERINTENDENT SAYS THATHE WILL WORK CLOSELY WITH BOTHSTATE, AND COUNTY HEALTHOFFICIALS TO DETERMINE IF THESCHOOLS WILL REOPEN ON MONDAY.





