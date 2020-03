Pennsylvania Announces Two Presumptive Coronavirus Cases In Delaware, Wayne Counties HEALTH DEPARTMENT IS STILLMONITORING TWO PEOPLE, WHO MAYHAVE THE VIRUS.LETS GO BACK TO THE NEWPENNSYLVANIA CASES, HEALTHREPORTER STEPHANIE STAHL JOINSWITH US WHAT WE KNOW, SO WHATDO WE HAVE HERE.LOTS GOING ON HERE LET'SBREAK IT DOWN.TWO IMPORTANT THINGS TO TELLBUT.THE PATIENTS ARE DOING WELL ATHOME.HEALTH OFFICIALS DO NOTBELIEVE THEY WERE PICK UP IN APENNSYLVANIA COMMUNITY.THEY SAID THAT THESE CASESWERE CONNECTED TO TRAVEL.THE TESTS WERE RUN AT THESTATE LAB IN EXTON WHERE THEYCAME BACK POSITIVE FOR COVID19 THE VIRUS.THOSE RESULTS MUST BECONFIRMED BY CDC BEFORE THEYARE OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED ASCORONAVIRUS CAUSES.SECRETARY OF HEALTH EXPLAINSWHAT THEIR NEXT STEPS ARE.WE NECESSITY WHO THESEINDIVIDUALS ARE.WE KNOW THEIR HISTORY IN TERMSOF THE HOW THEY CONTRACTED THEVIRUS.AND, SO WE WILL NOW BE GOINGSYSTEMATICALLY THROUGHCONTACTS.AND ASSESSING THOSE HOFF BEENIN CONTACT WITH THESE PEOPLE,DOING APPROPRIATE TESTING ANDTHEN CONTACT WILL BEQUARANTINED.WE HAVE TO CONTROL THESPREAD OF THE DISEASE BY WHATWE DO DAY IN AND DAY OUT INOUR DAILY LIVES.WASHING YOUR HAND FOR 20SECONDS, OR IF YOU FEEL ILL,STAY HOME.REPORTER: SECRETARY OF THEHEALTH SAYS PENNSYLVANIANSSHOULD EXPECT MORE POTENTIAL