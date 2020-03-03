Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Royal Trip To Ireland Was Full Of Smiles For Prince William And Kate Middleton

Royal Trip To Ireland Was Full Of Smiles For Prince William And Kate Middleton

Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Royal Trip To Ireland Was Full Of Smiles For Prince William And Kate Middleton

Royal Trip To Ireland Was Full Of Smiles For Prince William And Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said goodbye to Ireland, in a heart-warming Instagram post.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Best Moments From Their Royal Trip to Ireland

It's another trip to remember for Prince William and Kate Middleton. As the Duke and Duchess of...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kate Middleton Wore Quite Pricey Fashions in Ireland [Video]Kate Middleton Wore Quite Pricey Fashions in Ireland

Kate Middleton wore quite a few pricey looks while on her tour of Ireland with Prince William. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares a few favorites.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:57Published

These are Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s New Favorite Hobbies [Video]These are Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s New Favorite Hobbies

Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are quite multi-talented. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.