Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Allocates $8 Billion In Emergency Fund To Fight Coronavirus

Trump Allocates $8 Billion In Emergency Fund To Fight Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Trump Allocates $8 Billion In Emergency Fund To Fight Coronavirus

Trump Allocates $8 Billion In Emergency Fund To Fight Coronavirus

Nancy Chen reports there are now at least 230 cases in the U.S. including the first two announced this morning in Pennsylvania.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump, lawmakers near agreement on coronavirus emergency funding

The U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump on Wednesday were coalescing around emergency...
Reuters - Published

Trump signs emergency coronavirus package, injecting $8.3 billion into efforts to fight the outbreak

Trump signs emergency coronavirus package, injecting $8.3 billion into efforts to fight the outbreak· *President Donald Trump signed on Friday a sweeping emergency package to combat the...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •The Verge



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package [Video]Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The bill provides $7.76 billion to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus bill [Video]Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus bill

U.S. President Donald Trump called off a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday, saying he did not want to &quot;interfere&quot; as the agency races to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.