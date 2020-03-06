Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women’s rights & daughter Amal Clooney

Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women’s rights & daughter Amal Clooney

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 12:00s - Published < > Embed
Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women’s rights & daughter Amal Clooney

Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women’s rights & daughter Amal Clooney

International Women’s Day was marked by countries around on the world on March 8th.

As a focal point for the movement of women’s rights, the civil awareness day celebrated the economic, cultural and social achievements of women across the globe.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women’s rights & daughter Amal Clooney

Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women’s rights & daughter Amal Clooney
euronews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women’s rights & daughter Amal Clooney https://t.co/JCJRKrlgpk https://t.co/zgdZIfG5ML 1 hour ago

ycoronado_ve

Yosmar Coronado Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women’s rights & daughter Amal Clooney https://t.co/HcYShtRyql https://t.co/d7zibrDPNL 2 hours ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women’s rights andamp; daughter Amal Clooney: https://t.co/qqFUuPFBAB #InternationalWomen'sDay 3 hours ago

CharlesSzulc

THE POPE - C R A W ! NOT craw RT @SHE_RubyORourke: Its a great big yes for family activism... https://t.co/QIr70yNy2p 3 hours ago

SHE_RubyORourke

💧Ruby O'Rourke Its a great big yes for family activism... https://t.co/QIr70yNy2p 3 hours ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet w/ Coronavirus News 24/7 Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women's rights & daughter Amal Clooney: Euro News https://t.co/iIya99b2ux MOR… https://t.co/uyRsEnyP85 3 hours ago

blues_pablo

Sœur Sourire / Congrègation du Saint Caliban Caliban's News Feed _ Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women’s rights &amp; daughter Amal Clooney https://t.co/OGQcWW9lop 4 hours ago

AnimalCommando

Animal Commando @Kattavernd Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women's rights & daughter Amal Clooney Euro https://t.co/2huMGiCUz0 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women’s rights &amp; daughter Amal Clooney [Video]Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women’s rights &amp; daughter Amal Clooney

Journalist Baria Alamuddin discusses women’s rights &amp; daughter Amal Clooney

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 12:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.