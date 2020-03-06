Coronavirus Update: Testing Becomes New Concern On Tracking Infections 32 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:37s - Published Coronavirus Update: Testing Becomes New Concern On Tracking Infections As coronavirus concerns build, many worries now center around testing to determine how many are infected and how many test kits are available in New York and across the country. CBS2's John Dias reports.

