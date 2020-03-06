Global  

Coronavirus Update: Testing Becomes New Concern On Tracking Infections

Coronavirus Update: Testing Becomes New Concern On Tracking Infections

Coronavirus Update: Testing Becomes New Concern On Tracking Infections

As coronavirus concerns build, many worries now center around testing to determine how many are infected and how many test kits are available in New York and across the country.

CBS2's John Dias reports.
