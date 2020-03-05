Global  

Coronavirus: 10 More Marylanders Being Tested

Coronavirus: 10 More Marylanders Being Tested

Coronavirus: 10 More Marylanders Being Tested

Ten more patients are being tested for coronavirus in Maryland, bringing the total number of pending tests in the state to 12, the state's health department said Friday morning.
Ten more patients are being tested for coronavirus in Maryland as of Thursday morning, according to the state health department.

According to the new numbers, 31 patients were tested for coronavirus or COVID-19 in Maryland in total.

