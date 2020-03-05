Coronavirus: 10 More Marylanders Being Tested

Ten more patients are being tested for coronavirus in Maryland, bringing the total number of pending tests in the state to 12, the state's health department said Friday morning.



Recent related videos from verified sources More Marylanders Tested For Coronavirus, Awaiting Results Ten more patients are being tested for coronavirus in Maryland as of Thursday morning, according to the state health department. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 02:38Published 19 hours ago 10 More Marylanders Being Tested For Coronavirus In Maryland According to the new numbers, 31 patients were tested for coronavirus or COVID-19 in Maryland in total. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:19Published 1 day ago