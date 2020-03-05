Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Gives Update On Outbreak, New York State Cases Up To 33

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Gives Update On Outbreak, New York State Cases Up To 33

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 14:29s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Gives Update On Outbreak, New York State Cases Up To 33

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Cuomo Gives Update On Outbreak, New York State Cases Up To 33

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in New York and efforts to expand testing.

(NOTE: Audio issues at source.)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus cases in New York state increases to 33, governor says

The number of people in New York state who have tested positive for the coronavirus has increased by...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Al JazeerabizjournalsReuters India


Coronavirus Update: 11 Cases Confirmed In N.Y., Most Connected To New Rochelle Attorney

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has grown to 11, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 new presumptive coronavirus cases reported in Boston [Video]3 new presumptive coronavirus cases reported in Boston

The patients in Boston are two women and one man in their 40s, said Boston Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez. All three attended a recent conference that Cambridge-based Biogen held in..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:08Published

Jim Cramer Takes a Look at the Ticker Tape at the New York Stock Exchange [Video]Jim Cramer Takes a Look at the Ticker Tape at the New York Stock Exchange

Jim Cramer weighs in on the ticker tape on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.