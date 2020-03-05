Global  

Women's History Month: Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno found fame as Anita in "West Side Story" and became the first Latina to earn an EGOT - an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.
