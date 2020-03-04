Global  

MGM to Take $30M to 50M Hit After Moving 'No Time to Die' Release Date | THR News

MGM to Take $30M to 50M Hit After Moving 'No Time to Die' Release Date | THR News

MGM to Take $30M to 50M Hit After Moving 'No Time to Die' Release Date | THR News

The studio was facing a much costlier alternative given that worldwide theater closures could have resulted in a minimum of 30 percent shaved off the final box office tallies.
