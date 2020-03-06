Global  

Bakersfield Business Leadership & Ethics conference

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
WITH ROTARIANS FOR A BUSINESSLEADERSHIP AND ETHICS CONFERENCE- NEXT WEEK.THE CONFERENCE IS NOW IN ITS34TH YEAR PROVIDING STUDENTS THEOPPORTUNITY TO INTERACT WITHBUSINESSMEN AND WOMEN FROM THEBAKERSFIELD COMMUNITY.THE ANNUAL EVENT ALLOWS THESTUDENTS TO TAKE PART INROUND TABLE DISCUSSIONS ABOUTVARIOUS SCENARIOSINVOLVING LEADERSHIP AND ETHICALPRACTICES.THE COLLABORATION TAKES PLACETUESDAY MORNING AT HODEL'SCOUNTRY DINING.




