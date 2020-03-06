Beam County

>> things have just gotten really real for our next guest on the spotlight series, and we would like to welcome back andrew beam of beam country, and the last time you were on, how long ago was that.

>> about a year and a half ago.

>> it seems like forever, a lot of changes since then.

And i want to say that things have gotten real, and how so?

>> that was actually my first tv interview.

And i just left my full-time job, i left and a lot has happened since then, and we released seven singles, and still doing it full-time.

And just growing everywhere we go.

>> jen: o'.

>> that's incredible.

And with the work you've been doing lately, playing lots of different gigs all over the south, or mostly in south carolina?

>> pretty recently, i'm based out of charleston, and we are going to texas and making a run out there shortly.

But just now, we have some really good stuff coming from right here in the low country.

>> it sounds like your star has shot up in a short amount of time.

And what do you think is the secret to your success?

>> surround yourself with good, positive, successful people.

And i said that on the interview that we did a little while ac, that's how we started and that's how it has grown.

I play here a lot in mount pleasanter.

And it has gotten packed every time i play there.

>> we love the shelter.

>> we have an event coming up on march 8th, and that's one of my favorite places in the low country.

>> your buddy was here last week, and he played for us, a fantastic musician.

>> absolutely.

>> and what are you going to be playing with him, on guitar?

Singing?

>> absolutely.

And my buddy will take the stage before that, and i'll be playing the later time lot.

>>> where can people find your music?

>> beam country, any digital platform, and we are rebranding.

But we'll get there one day, but we're anxiously awaiting the release of the new single, did you see the other guy?

But i want to get that straight, beam country will be straight.

>> you have a video coming out as well.

>> the last release was saturday night, that's a familiar name for everybody here, and that should be out by the end of this month, and then we'll be releasing that single, did you see the other guy, and then a full album and a lot of shows coming up this summer.

I can't release all of them yet, but it's going to be a fun summer.

>> congratulations, it's wonderful to hear that, and up another gig coming in april.

>> we were headlining at the blue bird theater on april 18th.

A full show.

>> what are you going to be performing for us today?

>> saturday night.

>> back after this.