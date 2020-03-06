Global  

Stop assuming coronavirus behaves like the flu: WHO

The head of the World Health Organization's emergencies program, Dr. Michael Ryan, says there is no evidence that the coronavirus outbreak will end in the summer like an influenza season.

Statements to the contrary are a "false hope."
Ryan made the comments during a press conference at the WHO headquarters.

The United Nations agency has been holding frequent media briefings over the outbreak.

It also came as the number of infections worldwide reached 100,000 confirmed cases, and spikes in the United States and Italy.

He was speaking alongside WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said nations needed to make containment their "highest priority."




