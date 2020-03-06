Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Emergency Spending Bill For COVID-19

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Emergency Spending Bill For COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Emergency Spending Bill For COVID-19

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Emergency Spending Bill For COVID-19

There are now at least 230 cases in the U.S., covering at least 20 states, Nancy Chen reports (2:03).

WCCO 4 News At Noon - March 6, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Signs Coronavirus Emergency Spending Bill but Cancels Visit to C.D.C.

The president signed the $8.3 billion measure at the White House while he and aides gave conflicting...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Spending Bill: An ‘Unforeseen Problem’ That ‘Came Out Of Nowhere’

President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion dollar spending bill to fight the growing coronavirus...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

indignindigente

Bartomeu RT @Reuters: U.S. President Donald Trump signs an emergency spending bill for $8.3 billion to fight #coronavirus https://t.co/04G82VO278 ht… 48 seconds ago

D_Eric_L

Eric L RT @htqueen1987: Trump signs $8.3 billion emergency spending package to help confront coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/jNjw2mV2NO #Trump… 1 minute ago

lowkeyjenni

𝓙𝓮𝓷𝓷𝓲 RT @mjfree: I'm so confused. He just told me coronavirus is a HOAX. Why waste $8B??? Trump signs $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus spendi… 1 minute ago

spolai99

USP RT @health_z_wealth: This money will be used on research and development on cure/prevention of Coronavirus. If they spent this money on De… 1 minute ago

CommunalInc

Communal News Inc Coronavirus: Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Emergency Plan https://t.co/EqZGOJmzaI https://t.co/FIzCpdx6kn 3 minutes ago

truckingboards

Truckingboards Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Emergency Funding Into Law https://t.co/zjYPrWZdB0 3 minutes ago

learner2020

learner RT @cspan: President Trump signs $8.3 billion #coronavirus emergency spending bill: "So, we're signing the $8.3 billion. I asked for two-an… 4 minutes ago

ScoJo262

ScøJø 3.0 .@realDonaldTrump - I'm confused - you said Coronavirus is a "hoax" and that it's just like the flu and that we hav… https://t.co/IfoBv6h2Eh 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package [Video]Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The bill provides $7.76 billion to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus bill [Video]Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus bill

U.S. President Donald Trump called off a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday, saying he did not want to &quot;interfere&quot; as the agency races to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.