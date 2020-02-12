Global  

Facebook Says It Has Taken Down Misleading Trump Campaign Ads

Civil rights groups say they asked Facebook to remove the ads according to the company&apos;s own policy regarding disinformation over the 2020 census.
Facebook removes Trump campaign ads that look like Census forms hours after drawing criticism

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats slammed Facebook for not stopping Republicans from...
USATODAY.com - Published

Facebook removed misleading census ads from Trump's campaign

Facebook removed misleading census ads from Trump's campaign· Facebook has removed a series of ads posted by the Trump campaign that gave the misleading...
Business Insider - Published


Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate [Video]Facebook Shows Double the Amount of Bloomberg Ads, More Than Any Other Candidate

According to The Guardian, Mike Bloomberg has spent almost $45 million on Facebook ads and users see twice more ads from his campaign than all his opponents combined, including President Trump.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:23Published

Facebook suspends networks of fake accounts from Russia, Iran [Video]Facebook suspends networks of fake accounts from Russia, Iran

Facebook, which has struggled to stop governments and political groups from using its platform to spread false or misleading information, announced it has shut down fake accounts from countries..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published

