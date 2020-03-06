President Trump arrives in Tennessee to assess tornado damage

Aboard marine one, president @realdonaldtrump surveys the devastation from recent tornadoes.

We support the people of middle tennessee!

This morning he's getting a his first look at the damage-- damage like what you can see now on your screen widespread.

We now know four tornadoes hit middle tennessee.

A preliminary survey by the national weather service found two e-f zero tornadoes also formed in putnam county.

Those are in addition to the e-f 4 in putnam county and the e-f 3 in davidson, wilson and smith counties.

And i'm pat simon in putnam county tennessee - in the community that is in major clean-up mode as president trump is set to visit communities like this one today.

This morning - cookeville tennessee crews braved the cold and the wind - to get right back at the massive debris collection survey teams also went door to door to assess the damage of homes that are uninhabitable.

And this giant billboard was nade tk greet the president here in putnam county - one of three counties that are part of president trunp's disaster declaration that allows federal funding for things like temporary housing and jome repairs.

This morning we're learning president trump declared a major disaster in tennessee.

Trump's declaration provides money that can be used for temporary housing, home repairs, and low-cost loans for uninsured property loss.

Some money will also go to state and local governments -- and non-profits -- to fund emergency work in the area.

This is echo valley estates and you can see the rubble of these homes piled up.

I am going to step behind the camera and walk you through this damage.

These are people's clothes, tools, kids toys.

All of these things mean something to someone i spoke with a woman who lives here.

I actually interviewed her yesterday.

She lives in the back of this neighborhood.

And her home is okay besides some minor roof damage but she finally got power and she told me this morning it felt great to wake up in a warm house.

Live in putnam co bt waay31.

Tuesday's deadly tornadoes now affecting people who get assistance from the department of human services.

The d-h-s office in davidson county suffered major damage after the storm.

Right now 3 emergency locations are open to help people who get snap benefits.

Those locations on your screen now..

The goodwill center on herman street, the honey alexander center on clifton avenue and nashville state's campus on elm hill pike.

They'll stay open until 4:30 this afternoon.

This time yesterday - she was out with first responders from north alabama as they searched the hardest hit areas.

The last two days-- the white oak k-9 search and rescue team covered numerous miles in putnam county-- searching for survivors kr the tornado.

She followed corey speegle and kousa through downed trees and other debris looking for missing people.

Again the good news-- everyone is now accounted for.

So kudos to the north alabama group and others who made their way to help when these folks needed it most.

We learned north alabama is finding several ways to help our neighbors to the north.

A 20-member team from the madison county "prepare and respond" team says they're heading to tennessee this morning.

Another team will join them on saturday.

They're brining heavy equipment - like chain saws, tarps, nail guns, generators, and air compressors.

"when we get there they're going to give us typically some of the jobs that have the bigger trees.

And we'll also have skilled guys that will do roofing, putting tarps on the roof."

Madison county commission chairman dale strong is joining the group in mount juliet.

