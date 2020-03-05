Global  

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were reportedly scheduled to tie the knot in Japan this summer.

According to 'People, the widespread outbreak of coronavirus forced the couple to put their wedding plans on hold.

Unnamed source, via 'People' Unnamed source, via 'People' Prior to news of the postponement, Perry opened up about her wedding planning process.

Katy Perry, via 'Stellar' Katy Perry, via 'Stellar' Earlier this week, Perry revealed that she was expecting her first child in the video for her latest single, "Never Worn White."
