Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Katy Perry Reportedly Postponed
Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak The singer and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom,
were reportedly scheduled to tie the
knot in Japan this summer.
According to 'People, the widespread outbreak of coronavirus
forced the couple to put their wedding plans on hold.
Unnamed source,
via 'People' Prior to news of the postponement,
Perry opened up about her
wedding planning process.
Katy Perry,
expecting her first child in the video for
her latest single, "Never Worn White."