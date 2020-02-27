Global  

Trump vs. The World: Coronavirus Edition

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
The difference between how world leaders and President Donald Trump have responded to the Coronavirus outbreak couldn’t be more different.
News24.com | Trump talks coronavirus | WHO warns world: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Donald Trump talks coronavirus at Q&A session | 'This is not a drill,' WHO director warns; here are...
News24 - Published

Tom Steyer Says Coronavirus is Trump’s Katrina: ‘Total Executive Failure By An Incompetent Executive’

Billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that...
Mediaite - Published


samehelbarqy

Sameh Albarqy President Trump says he "may go" to the CDC #CoronaOutbreak #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaAlert #coronavirus #Covid_19… https://t.co/NrrIF3btpF 5 hours ago

samehelbarqy

Sameh Albarqy President Trump says he "may go" to the CDC #CoronaOutbreak #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaAlert #coronavirus… https://t.co/5qZA2IDeHD 5 hours ago

world_news_eng

World News RT @CNN: Vice President Mike Pence's blunt replies to questions about the availability of coronavirus testing kits raise the prospect that… 13 hours ago

world_news_eng

World News RT @CNN: Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus crisis, acknowledged on Thursday… 14 hours ago

raimsixty

جدة لأربعة💞💞Grandma of 4 RT @ItsCeliaAu: And this is how it all started... When our president says that it's a hoax when it an actual deadly virus affecting people… 1 day ago

world_news_eng

World News RT @CNN: The Trump administration has still not explained why Washington has been so slow to distribute coronavirus testing kits in bulk, a… 2 days ago

BrandonMunday7

Lock Howl This is despicable! @realDonaldTrump, you need to prioritize for the well-being of the country. No just your person… https://t.co/uhCeKIpmB0 3 days ago


Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False' [Video]Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False'

President Donald Trump is claiming that the well documented 3.4% coronavirus death rate is &quot;false&quot;.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

