'We will make them listen!' Greta Thunberg tells youth as she slams EU's green deal



Recent related videos from verified sources ‘You Cannot Make Deals With Physics’ - Thunberg Calls Out EU Green Law Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses the environment committee at the European Parliament in Brussels as they unveil their Green Deal. Thunberg criticised the new plan, that would see the.. Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published 1 week ago Environment activist Thunberg meets EU chiefs Environmental activist Greta Thunberg arrived at the EU's Brussels headquarters on Wednesday to meet leaders of the bloc. Amid fierce criticism from environmental activists, the European Commission is.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published 1 week ago