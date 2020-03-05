Global  

Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album 'Eternal Atake' Lil Uzi Vert has dropped his long-awaited sophomore studio album 'Eternal Atake.'

It is the first studio album from Lil Uzi Vert since 'Luv Is Rage 2,' released in 2017.

The album includes his two latest singles, 'Futsal Shuffle 2020' and 'That Way,' as bonus tracks.

The album has been in the works for a while and dropped as a surprise, with no formal release date ever announced.

'Eternal Atake' features a guest appearance from Syd and includes a track with a beat produced by Chief Keef.
CreativeHiphop_

CREATIVE Lil Uzi Vert surprise drops his long-awaited album 'Eternal Atake' https://t.co/BUTpTc4Txz 12 minutes ago

MikeBaggz

Mike Baggz RT @MikeBaggz: Finally my guy Lil Uzi Vert officially releases his highly-anticipated album “Eternal Atake”🦇 https://t.co/jEiAgpIRqw 39 minutes ago

t_hisashi

戸嶋 久 Hisashi Toshima 🎧🎶 RT @pitchfork: Finally: @LILUZIVERT’s new album Eternal Atake has arrived. Listen now https://t.co/J4W1BueHXR 1 hour ago

indiacherise

India @LILUZIVERT Your album was HARD and definitely a game changer for this years releases. Here’s my article that gives… https://t.co/m6K3nniE6F 2 hours ago

TRVCountdown

Top ReQuested Videos Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album Eternal Atake: Listen https://t.co/nSSfRf21M1 2 hours ago

AmiraHaider1

Amira Haider Lil Uzi Vert Surprise-Releases New Album ‘Eternal Atake’ NEw Album Releases https://t.co/Ms7wMgulrk #ETERNALATAKE… https://t.co/lyM4CHQuya 3 hours ago

NewAcid

TheNewAcidPlanet Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album Eternal Atake: Listen https://t.co/BUtPBT7X87 via @pitchfork 3 hours ago

DBRAPERS

DBR Lil Uzi Vert Releases Long-Awaited “Eternal Atake” Album https://t.co/6h4E13P9DA https://t.co/d7MJwCMBwJ 3 hours ago


