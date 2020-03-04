Sunshine today with a high of 38

METEOROLOGIST BRIAN NIZNANSKYJOINS US NOW WITH A LOOK ATYOUR FORECAST...Clouds and a few morningflurries will make way forsunshine by midday and thisafternoon.

Temperatures willbe stuck in the 30s all day.Under mainly clear skies, lowsfall to around 20 tonight.Theweekend warm up is still onthe way.

After a chilly start,we warm to around 50 Saturdayafternoon.

We'll make a goodrun at 60 on Sunday.

Highpressure should bring ussunshine all weekend.

The nextstorm system brings some rainto southeast Wisconsin byMonday afternoon.