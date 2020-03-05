Premier League match preview: Liverpool v Bournemouth

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 3-0 win against Bournemouth in the Premier...

BBC Local News: Dorset -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between...

The Kopite 📝| NEW: PREVIEW @AGameOfTwoHalfz brings recent form, team news and predictions as #LFC look to put an end to thei… https://t.co/nE5Hwm1lDF 1 hour ago

Daniel Moxon RT @TheKopiteOFF : 📝| NEW: PREVIEW @AGameOfTwoHalfz brings recent form, team news and predictions as #LFC look to put an end to their rece… 1 hour ago