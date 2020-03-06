|
Gavin O'Connor, Brandon Wilson, Will Ropp On "The Way Back & Ben Affleck"
|
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
Gavin O'Connor, Brandon Wilson, Will Ropp On "The Way Back & Ben Affleck"
The director of Ben Affleck new movie and Affleck's castmates talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about working with Affleck, pulling off a sports movie, and their favorite memories.
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Ben Affleck Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Ben Affleck breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Good Will Hunting,' 'School Ties,' 'Dazed and Confused,' 'Chasing Amy,' 'Armageddon,' 'Pearl Harbor,' 'The Town,' 'Argo,'..
Credit: GQ Duration: 22:20Published
|