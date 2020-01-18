Global  

R. Kelly Trial Delayed After Authorities Seize Over 100 Electronic Devices

R.

Kelly Trial Delayed After Authorities Seize Over 100 Electronic Devices The Chicago trial, where Kelly is facing federal sex abuse charges, has been delayed until October.

Federal authorities “very recently” seized more than 100 electronic devices belonging to Kelly, according to The Associated Press.

The singer pleaded not guilty again at Thursday’s arraignment hearing at a Chicago courthouse.

Kelly is facing 13 total federal charges against him, including a new accuser known as “Minor 6.” The seized electronic devices include hard drives, iPads and cell phones that Kelly kept at a Chicago storage facility.

Steve Greenberg, R.

Kelly's lawyer, via statement Kelly is also facing federal charges at a Brooklyn trial, scheduled for July 7.

The singer is currently being held in federal custody without bail in Chicago.
