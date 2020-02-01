Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grimes' pregnancy has been 'profound'

Grimes' pregnancy has been 'profound'

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Grimes' pregnancy has been 'profound'

Grimes' pregnancy has been 'profound'

Grimes' pregnancy has been 'profound' The singer is expecting her first child with her boyfriend and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and has said she found it strange when she decided to have unprotected sex in order to have a baby, because she knew it would "sacrificing [her] body" would be "pretty crazy".

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, she said: Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, she said:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch Grimes Do Her Pregnancy Skincare and Psychedelic Makeup Routine [Video]Watch Grimes Do Her Pregnancy Skincare and Psychedelic Makeup Routine

The art-pop singer and mom-to-be takes Vogue through her weird and wonderful beauty routine. Filmed at The West Hollywood EDITION

Credit: Vogue     Duration: 13:21Published

Grimes Opens Up About Pregnancy [Video]Grimes Opens Up About Pregnancy

Grimes opened up on Instagram talking about her pregnancy with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. She said the whole thing was an “ordeal” and explained had “complications early on.” The musician apologized..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.