‘As If’! ‘Clueless’ Returns to the Big Screen for, Like, It's 25th Anniversary

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:55s
In a release, Fathom events announced Cher Horowitz and the Bronson Alcott High School class of 1995 are returning to the big screen for its silver anniversary!

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

