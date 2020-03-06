‘As If’! ‘Clueless’ Returns to the Big Screen for, Like, It's 25th Anniversary

Andrew MP mass bankruptcy mass unemployed = empty tax returns which should put the @Conservatives Govt on notice #britain ca… https://t.co/wW87RNRQEP 21 hours ago

Beyond Bylines Red Cross is calling for blood donations to prevent a shortage due to COVID-19. Read this and more of the recent to… https://t.co/VLcjVVYPai 2 days ago

Roy @DjNewAfrica @MbuyiseniNdlozi You really are clueless and your logic is utter crap. Not so long ago Sasol was worth… https://t.co/kNkdm6B7Bl 3 days ago

Michael R. Wimberly @FoxNewsSunday Are you Clueless about International Travel? Each time one returns home from abroad a form is requir… https://t.co/6HRhGZvgID 4 days ago

981thebreeze The classic coming-of-age favorite "Clueless" will be hitting theaters once again in honor of its 25th anniversary. https://t.co/pfGAaY803l 5 days ago

Gaylene RT @RRidley11: @BillTufts You borrowed more money, so $10b for this, how many billions did you add on for liberals? When will we see any of… 5 days ago