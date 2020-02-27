Global  

Coronavirus Drives Down Mortgage Rates

Coronavirus Drives Down Mortgage Rates

Coronavirus Drives Down Mortgage Rates

People looking to buy a home or refinance their current mortgage are in luck.Mortgage rates have dropped again and the coronavirus is one of the reasons why.
30-Year Mortgage Rate Hits 3-Year Low 3.45% Over Virus

The U.S. housing market is set for its strongest spring since before the financial crisis as...
Coronavirus scare, lowered interest rates could be chance to refinance your home

Mortgage rates fell dramatically on the ongoing coronavirus scare, giving homeowners more room to...
Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows [Video]Coronavirus Worries Bring Mortgage Rates To Record Lows

The mortgage buyer said Thursday that a 30-year fixed mortgage fell from a 3.45% average rate last week to 3.29% this week.

Mortgage rates hit record low as peak season approaches [Video]Mortgage rates hit record low as peak season approaches

Mortgage rates hit an all-time low as peak real-estate season approaches

