PlanPhilly RT @WHYYNews: WATCH LIVE: @PhillyMayor, health and transit officials give an update on the city’s coronavirus preparations ⬇️⬇️ https://t.… 2 hours ago

WHYY News WATCH LIVE: @PhillyMayor, health and transit officials give an update on the city’s coronavirus preparations ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/8Oylm3GuFI 2 hours ago

CBS Philly LIVE ON CBSN PHILLY: #Philadelphia officials give update on city's #coronavirus preparations https://t.co/3MhrWDermA 2 hours ago

George Solis Getting ready for a 2pm briefing at Philadelphia City Hall. Mayor Kenney and health officials will give update on… https://t.co/A4yU4LZbBU 3 hours ago

Colt Sebastian Taylor RT @CBSPhilly: Mayor Jim Kenney and health officials will give an update on the city's coronavirus preparations. https://t.co/3MhrWDermA 3 hours ago

CBS Philly Mayor Jim Kenney and health officials will give an update on the city's coronavirus preparations. https://t.co/3MhrWDermA 3 hours ago