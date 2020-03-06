Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Spending Measure

President Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Spending Measure

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Spending MeasureFunds will be used to address the virus on a national and international level.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Spending Bill: An ‘Unforeseen Problem’ That ‘Came Out Of Nowhere’

President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion dollar spending bill to fight the growing coronavirus...
Mediaite - Published

Trump Signs Coronavirus Emergency Spending Bill but Cancels Visit to C.D.C.

The president signed the $8.3 billion measure at the White House while he and aides gave conflicting...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AntoinetteDatoc

Antoinette Datoc RT @TocRadio: Trump rocked a much more casual look while signing the $8.3 billion coronavirus funding bill into law Friday morning — open n… 7 minutes ago

hester_hen

Hester Cool RT @B52Malmet: “We've signed the 8.3 billion. I asked for two and a half and I got 8.3 and I'll take it," the president told reporters Frid… 9 minutes ago

_KOBrien

Kelly O'Brien RT @CBSNews: MOMENTS AGO: President Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill https://t.co/EF832Lnig9 https://t.co/ts1ey47tVx 11 minutes ago

Yolanda53311253

MexTXgal❌ RT @joegooding: President Trump signs $8.3 Billion dollar spending bill for the CoronaVirus, covering vaccine development, response to the… 15 minutes ago

cottonwood100

Financial News 24/7 President Trump signs $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill https://t.co/oqZiCqTwp2 via @YouTube 15 minutes ago

proudnana_3

Eileen Newell RT @DailyCaller: President Donald Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Funding Bill To Fight Coronavirus Into Law https://t.co/FBE8IkLyrt 16 minutes ago

Key2MiddleEast

Key2MiddleEast RT @AlArabiya_Eng: US President @realDonaldTrump signs an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the #coronavirus outbreak that has killed 12… 19 minutes ago

DanierYusuf

danier.yusuf RT @cspan: President Trump signs $8.3 billion #coronavirus emergency spending bill: "So, we're signing the $8.3 billion. I asked for two-an… 26 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Emergency Spending Bill For COVID-19 [Video]Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Emergency Spending Bill For COVID-19

There are now at least 230 cases in the U.S., covering at least 20 states, Nancy Chen reports (2:03). WCCO 4 News At Noon - March 6, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:03Published

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package [Video]Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The bill provides $7.76 billion to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.