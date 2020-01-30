Coronavirus in Colorado: Your questions answered

Chris RT @DenverChannel: With 2 coronavirus cases in Colorado, we sat down with @HealthONEsystem ER Dr. Neal O'Connor. When should you stay home?… 9 minutes ago

K_Conner Coronavirus in Colorado: Your COVID-19 questions answered, from a doctor With two positive cases of the novel coron… https://t.co/IigY1XdM3C 11 minutes ago

Denver7 News With 2 coronavirus cases in Colorado, we sat down with @HealthONEsystem ER Dr. Neal O'Connor. When should you stay… https://t.co/emGvOHopoo 2 hours ago

Joe vigil RT @channel2kwgn: Coronavirus in Colorado: We’re taking your questions https://t.co/WMovw3F3z8 https://t.co/9X5lzhSMRy 3 hours ago

jerk chicken fire chasers RT @KDVR: We want to help answer your questions and concerns now that the #coronavirus is in Colorado. You can upload them to the link or p… 3 hours ago

Channel 2 KWGN Coronavirus in Colorado: We’re taking your questions https://t.co/WMovw3F3z8 https://t.co/9X5lzhSMRy 3 hours ago

FOX31 Denver KDVR We want to help answer your questions and concerns now that the #coronavirus is in Colorado. You can upload them to… https://t.co/PfekV0RJEX 3 hours ago