Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > International Women's Day > International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models

International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 03:25s - Published < > Embed
International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models

International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models

International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational female role models
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Female athletes featured in new Barbie doll line

Toymaker Mattel has launched its new collection of Barbie, featuring female sporting role models...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

wagggsworld

WAGGGS It's #FollowFriday! Let's meet some of our new followers 👋 @TrefoilIntUK @64thB @EmalynThielking @GirlguidingBG16… https://t.co/iBaDB63huc 5 minutes ago

StenHubinette

M. Sten D. Hübinette RT @euronews: We celebrate the women who are an inspiration in Europe today. #IWD2020 #InternationalWomensDay #GenerationEqualit https://t.… 5 minutes ago

LASingh1

LASingh1 RT @UBCmedicine: “I am grateful to be standing upon the shoulders of giants.” For International Women’s Day, meet some of the outstanding w… 18 minutes ago

ULPresident

Dr Des Fitzgerald I was delighted to open the annual International Women’s Day conference today @UL and to meet some of the speakers… https://t.co/abE13a1gEd 23 minutes ago

CVILLIVESMATTER

Shaheen Shokoofandeh International Women's Day: Meet some of Europe's most inspirational fema... https://t.co/m18JxiY2tO via @YouTube 39 minutes ago

euronews

euronews We celebrate the women who are an inspiration in Europe today. #IWD2020 #InternationalWomensDay #GenerationEqualit https://t.co/pn6bwdAllv 43 minutes ago

univcan

Universities Canada RT @UBC: For #InternationalWomensDay, meet some of the outstanding women at @UBCmedicine who are transforming health for everyone: https://… 1 hour ago

theMainVest

MainVest #InvestLocal Happy Friday, MainVestors! What local businesses will you be supporting this weekend? Tag them here! You can find… https://t.co/DaKLfRzTOT 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

All-female train crews drive home International Women’s Day message [Video]All-female train crews drive home International Women’s Day message

A ‘Flying Scotswoman’ train with an all-female crew including four sisters has travelled from Edinburgh to London to mark International Women’s Day. The LNER Flying Scotsman service is being..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

'World's first female jet suit pilot' hopes to inspire other women [Video]'World's first female jet suit pilot' hopes to inspire other women

Leigh Coates, a 47-year-old helicopter pilot, will compete in next month's inaugural International Jet Suit Race Series in Bermuda.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.