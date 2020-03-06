Elephant Involved in Festive Ritual Turns on Passerby

Occurred on December 10, 2019 / Hyderabad, Telangana, India Info from Licensor: "In this video, you can see a festive ritual is taking place and the main attraction is this elephant.

The main person of this ritual is sitting on top of the elephant.

Then, for some unknown reasons, the elephant loses its cool and starts to attack the person near him.

While doing so, the man on top falls down and gets injured."