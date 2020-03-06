Global  

Prince Harry and F1's Lewis Hamilton tour new Silverstone museum

Prince Harry and F1's Lewis Hamilton tour new Silverstone museum

Prince Harry and F1's Lewis Hamilton tour new Silverstone museum

Prince Harry and Lewis Hamilton open the Silverstone Experience motorsports museum in Northamptonshire.
Prince Harry and F1's Lewis Hamilton tour new Silverstone museum

SHOWS: SILVERSTONE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (MARCH 6, 2020) (UK POOL - ACCESS ALL) 1.

BRITAIN'S DUKE OF SUSSEX, PRINCE HARRY, AND BRITISH FORMULA 1 DRIVER, LEWIS HAMILTON, LOOKING AT A VINTAGE SILVER SPORTS CAR AT THE SILVERSTONE EXPERIENCE 2.

MORE OF HARRY AND HAMILTON LOOKING AT THE VINTAGE SILVER SPORTS CAR 3.

HARRY AND HAMILTON LOOKING AT A VINTAGE GREEN SPORTS CAR 4.

VARIOUS OF HARRY AND HAMILTON AT A PITS EXHIBIT 5.

HARRY AND HAMILTON TOURING MUSEUM 6.

HARRY AND HAMILTON AT AN EXHIBIT ALONG WITH A GROUP OF CHILDREN 7.

HAMILTON DONATING HIS WINNING HELMET WORN IN THE 2019 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX TO THE MUSEUM 8.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITAIN'S DUKE OF SUSSEX, PRINCE HARRY, SAYING: "Tomorrow marks two years since we were last here, and I can't believe that you've managed to turn a world war two hanger - that was pretty cold, pretty dusty, two years ago - into this remarkable experience.

So, thank you for being able to do that, under a huge amount of pressure as well.

Thank you for all providing so many STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) opportunities for so many young people, and thank you for really putting a marker down for what British motor racing means to the world." STORY: Britain's Prince Harry and Formula 1 world champion driver Lewis Hamilton opened a new motorsports museum at the Silverstone Circuit on Friday (March 6).

The new 20 million pound Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire charts British motor racing through the years.

Volunteers and school children joined the duo in looking at the interactive features in the museum.

The visit is one of the Duke of Sussex's last engagements as a royal before he steps down from his duties at the end of the month.



