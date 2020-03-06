Coronavirus Update: Bergen County Officials Give Update On 2 Confirmed Cases

Paramus Patch Officials Issue Update On Bergen County Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/vas7tt3A8b 2 hours ago

Ridgewood Patch Officials Issue Update On Bergen County Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/BsnlRUVvLG 2 hours ago

New Milford Patch Officials Issue Update On Bergen County Coronavirus Cases https://t.co/41LAr2js8c 2 hours ago

Sigal Miller RT @CBSNewYork: LIVE NOW ON CBSN NEW YORK: Bergen County officials on give update on #coronavirus. https://t.co/Bzzp0aijSo https://t.co/qFx… 2 hours ago

CBS New York LIVE NOW ON CBSN NEW YORK: Bergen County officials on give update on #coronavirus. https://t.co/Bzzp0aijSo https://t.co/qFxbpCp1hB 2 hours ago

WCBS Newsradio 880 RT @peterhaskell880: UPDATE. NJ officials say second coronavirus patient is a Bergen County woman in her 30’s. The woman had a sample tak… 19 hours ago

Peter Haskell UPDATE. NJ officials say second coronavirus patient is a Bergen County woman in her 30’s. The woman had a sample… https://t.co/t4mO8ZvAFJ 20 hours ago