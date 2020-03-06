Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grand Princess > Life in limbo aboard the Grand Princess

Life in limbo aboard the Grand Princess

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
Life in limbo aboard the Grand Princess

Life in limbo aboard the Grand Princess

Kathleen Reid, a passenger aboard the Grand Princess, which is ordered to remain off the coast of San Francisco and may have passengers with coronavirus, details life on the vessel, but says 'nobody has just gone screaming mad yet'.

Gavino Garay has more
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Life in limbo aboard the Grand Princess

(SOUNDBITE) (English) KATHLEEN REID, 67-YEAR-OLD CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER FROM GRANDBURY, TEXAS, SAYING: "The captain announced over the intercom that we would not be going to Ensanada and that two of the passengers on the previous cruise on this ship had tested positive to the coronavirus.

We would be going straight on in to SF." This is what life is like for 67-year-old Kathleen Reid aboard the Grand Princess, which has been ordered by health officials to remain off the coast of San Francisco.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) KATHLEEN REID, 67-YEAR-OLD CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER FROM GRANDBURY, TEXAS, SAYING: "People are I'm sure a little anxious but nobody has just gone screaming mad yet." Reuters spoke to her on Thursday over the phone, where she detailed preventative measures being taken on board the possibly tainted ship.

At least 35 people developed flu-like symptoms aboard the vessel, which has been linked to two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

First, the food buffet was shut down.

Then the ocean liner's gym, bar, casino and boutiques were closed, with passengers urged to keep to themselves.

Finally, they were confined to their staterooms. (SOUNDBITE) (English) KATHLEEN REID, 67-YEAR-OLD CRUISE SHIP PASSENGER FROM GRANDBURY, TEXAS, SAYING: "They're cleaning and wiping things down, they had set up the buffet with originally just an open buffet but then they closed that off and they serve all the food to you so that nobody is coming in contact with any of the food.

They are wearing gloves, nobody is wearing masks but everybody appears to be in an abundance of caution." On Thursday, the National Guard flew in coronavirus testing kits to the cruise ship.

Fewer than 100 passengers and crew were to be tested, and results take about 24 hours.

President Donald Trump Friday, signing into law a $8.3 billion dollar measure that provides emergency funding to combat the spread of coronavirus, weighed in on the situation on the vessel.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "We have big news on the ship.

A lot of things are happening on the ship.

People are being tested right now, and I just spoke to the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, we had a good conversation, we're both working on the ship together.

It's close to 5,000 people.

It's a big ship, so we're doing testing on those people." Like the Diamond Princess, the liner held in quarantine off Japan last month, the Grand Princess is owned by a unit of Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator.

In a Reuters exclusive, officials said the U.S. is considering ways to discourage some travelers from taking cruises as part of efforts to limit spread of coronavirus, though officials say the risk of contracting the virus in the U.S. remains "low."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Life in limbo aboard the Grand Princess: https://t.co/SgV9NzwiWV #coronavirusinindia #CoronaVirusChallenge 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship [Video]Coronavirus Test Kits Delivered By Air To Cruise Ship

Coronavirus test kits were delivered at sea on Thursday to an ocean liner. The ship is barred from returning to port in San Francisco, according to Reuters. This is after at least 35 people developed..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

HIGH SEA DELIVERY: California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship [Video]HIGH SEA DELIVERY: California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship

California National Guard helicopter drops off coronavirus testing kits to Grand Princess cruise ship

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.