Christina Aguilera Releases 'Loyal Brave True' From New 'Mulan' Soundtrack | Billboard News

Christina Aguilera Releases 'Loyal Brave True' From New 'Mulan' Soundtrack | Billboard News

Christina Aguilera Releases 'Loyal Brave True' From New 'Mulan' Soundtrack | Billboard News

Christina Aguilera has returned to the 'Mulan' franchise with "Loyal Brave True" -- the new single for the upcoming live-action remake.
Christina Aguilera Returns to Her Disney Roots With ‘Loyal Brave True’ From New ‘Mulan’ Soundtrack

Christina Aguilera returns to Disney's 'Mulan' franchise, 22 years after her "Reflection" soundtrack...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



