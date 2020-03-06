Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Judge Orders Feds To Turn Over File In Park Police Shooting In Virginia

Judge Orders Feds To Turn Over File In Park Police Shooting In Virginia

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Judge Orders Feds To Turn Over File In Park Police Shooting In Virginia

Judge Orders Feds To Turn Over File In Park Police Shooting In Virginia

A federal magistrate on Friday excoriated the government for refusing to turn over its investigative file in the death of a Virginia man shot by U.S. Park Police.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Judge orders feds to turn over file in Park Police shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal magistrate on Friday excoriated the government for refusing to...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kdhnews

Killeen Daily Herald A federal magistrate on Friday excoriated the government for refusing to turn over its investigative file in the de… https://t.co/WgVhASKF8v 12 minutes ago

ipmallipnews

ipmallipnews Judge orders feds to turn over file in Park Police shooting - WTOP (0 visits) https://t.co/bGne7aMYk5 https://t.co/pXTa5sYAqq 46 minutes ago

JustMePammy

JustMePammy RT @filterednews: Judge Orders Feds to Turn Over File in Park Police Shooting | Virginia News | US News https://t.co/EAlUcn0PFZ 2 hours ago

filterednews

Filtered News Judge Orders Feds to Turn Over File in Park Police Shooting | Virginia News | US News https://t.co/EAlUcn0PFZ 2 hours ago

CEPACoalitionPG

CEPA Coalition Prince George's County A federal magistrate judge excoriated the government for refusing to turn over its investigative file in the death… https://t.co/3L3qPw5uuw 4 hours ago

fazli12345

Fazli Erdem Bijan Ghaisar's family has been frustrated by the slow pace of the federal investigation and what they see as stone… https://t.co/pnuA8IMnZr 4 hours ago

DivaKnevil

DivaKnevil Ⓥ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @WTOP: A federal magistrate excoriated the government for refusing to turn over its investigative file in the death of Bijan Ghaisar, wh… 5 hours ago

WTOP

WTOP A federal magistrate excoriated the government for refusing to turn over its investigative file in the death of Bij… https://t.co/DMfw8dSDLD 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.