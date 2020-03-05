Global  

No, You Can't Use Texas-Based Tito's Vodka For Homemade Hand Sanitizer

No, You Can't Use Texas-Based Tito's Vodka For Homemade Hand Sanitizer

As stores begin selling out of hand sanitizer and other cleaning products amid concerns of coronavirus, people appear to be looking for different ways to keep themselves clean and safe.

Katie Johnston reports.
Tito's Vodka would like to remind you that it *isn't* a replacement for hand sanitizer

Tito's Vodka would like to remind the general public that you can't douse your hands in vodka in...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comGothamist


Tito’s to customers: Please don’t make hand sanitizer with our vodka

DIYers, listen up.
PRWeek - Published Also reported by •NPRCTV News



DarcyBirden

Darcy Birden RT @CBSDFW: No, you can't use Texas-based Tito's Vodka for homemade hand sanitizer: https://t.co/0w0MMoEgXz https://t.co/aUcehLK6hK 3 hours ago

SarajDayley

Sara Dayley Know the FACTS! #COVID19 No, You Can't Use Texas-Based Tito's Vodka For Homemade Hand Sanitizer https://t.co/7d2DlejboA 3 hours ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW No, you can't use Texas-based Tito's Vodka for homemade hand sanitizer: https://t.co/0w0MMoEgXz https://t.co/aUcehLK6hK 3 hours ago

cfax1070

CFAX1070 .@TitosVodka officials spend Thursday responding to people on Twitter, looking for information on using Tito's to m… https://t.co/sMn8xZdbqx 4 hours ago

wandtvnews

WAND TV News AUSTIN (WAND) – A Texas-based distillery has been warding off rumors that their vodka can keep germs at bay. https://t.co/WbX8Ao1lUX 8 hours ago

bearhike

Hill RT @WDBJ7: The Austin, Texas-based distillery responded to the tweets with the same message: "Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain… 9 hours ago

MontaudPro

MONTAUD Andre pro RT @MontaudLive: 😂 #coronavirus You can’t use Tito’s Vodka to make homemade hand sanitizer. The Texas-based vodka brand is advising fans i… 14 hours ago

MontaudLive

Andre Montaud 😂 #coronavirus You can’t use Tito’s Vodka to make homemade hand sanitizer. The Texas-based vodka brand is advising… https://t.co/2S4lKaBD3S 14 hours ago


People Attempting To Make Their Own Cleaning Supplies, Hand Sanitizer [Video]People Attempting To Make Their Own Cleaning Supplies, Hand Sanitizer

Tito's Vodka is urging not to use its vodka as an ingredient.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:25Published

Tito’s Vodka Issues This Warning About Its Product and the Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Tito’s Vodka Issues This Warning About Its Product and the Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus panic-driven lack of hand sanitizer is forcing Tito's Handmade Vodka to remind its customers that vodka isn’t an effective substitute for hand sanitizer. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:44Published

