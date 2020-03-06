The Pixar Theory plot thickens...So where does "Onward" fit in?!

For this list, we’ll be discussing how “Onward” fits into the Pixar Theory, i.e.

The idea that Pixar films are all connected in one shared universe!

From plot points, to characters, cameos and easter eggs, we're breaking down the possibility of connections within the Pixar universe to this new movie starring Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer and more.

What do YOU think about the Pixar Theory?

Let us know in the comments!