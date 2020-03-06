Trump in Tennessee says tornado damage 'real devastation'

President Donald Trump on Friday toured damage from Tuesday's fierce tornadoes in Tennessee that left at least 25 people dead.

(SOUNDBITE) PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "This is real devastation like you'll never see hopefully again.

This was about as big of tornado as you can have.

It was about 50 miles long, which is extraordinary long../There was one young boy, 8 years old, I heard he was ripped out and flown to a certain area and dropped off at the street, two or three blocks away and they found him walking...How did his parents do?

They were deceased." Trump, who recently approved federal funding for Tennessee, toured Putnam County, where a tornado killed 18 people.

Tennessee governor Bill Lee on Friday said many people were injured and thousands still had no power.