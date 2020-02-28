Bill Clinton Opens up About Affair in New Docuseries, ‘Hillary’

Bill Clinton Opens up About Affair in New Docuseries, ‘Hillary’ When news of an affair between then-president Bill Clinton and his White House intern, Monica Lewinsky, came to light in 1998, it dominated the headlines.

Over 20 years later, Clinton has appeared in a docuseries, titled ‘Hillary,’ to admit he still feels “terrible” that Lewinsky’s life became “unfairly” defined by the affair.

Bill Clinton, via ‘Complex’ Clinton went on to describe why he engaged in the affair with Lewinsky, saying it was one of the ways he sought to “manage [his] anxieties.” Bill Clinton, via ‘Complex’ He then admitted that he hadn’t considered the consequences of his “irresponsible risk" at the time.

Bill Clinton, via ‘Complex’ Now, Clinton hopes people understand that he’s a “totally different person” than who he was back then.

Bill Clinton, via ‘Complex’