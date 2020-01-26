Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 9-year-old survives being ripped from bedroom window in Mt. Juliet tornado

9-year-old survives being ripped from bedroom window in Mt. Juliet tornado

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
9-year-old survives being ripped from bedroom window in Mt. Juliet tornado

9-year-old survives being ripped from bedroom window in Mt. Juliet tornado

A 9-year-old boy survived being sucked out of his bedroom window in Mt.

Juliet when the tornado passed through the area Tuesday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

9-year-old survives being ripped from bedroom window in Mt. Juliet tornado

UNDER DIFFICULT CIRCUMSTANCES.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Hero' Five-Year-Old Boy Saves His Family From a Fire [Video]'Hero' Five-Year-Old Boy Saves His Family From a Fire

Noah Woods, who lives in Bartow, Georgia, woke up in the middle of the night to the sight of flames in his bedroom. Thanks to a series of actions that authorities say may have saved eight lives in..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:19Published

NYPD: 69-Year-Old Left Without 2 Teeth After Robbery In Brooklyn [Video]NYPD: 69-Year-Old Left Without 2 Teeth After Robbery In Brooklyn

Investigators say two men forced their way into an apartment through a bedroom window, then a pulled a gun on the 69-year-old and a 71-year-old man inside. The break-in happened back on Dec. 18 near..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.