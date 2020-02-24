Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cast Talks ‘Go Back To China’

Cast Talks ‘Go Back To China’

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Cast Talks ‘Go Back To China’

Cast Talks ‘Go Back To China’

“Go Back To China” co-stars Lynn Chen and Anna Akana tell ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante what audiences can expect from their comedy-drama following the film’s premiere at SXSW.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Coronavirus quarantine: Hunt for new facility as talks with Free State resort collapse

A new search for a venue to house 184 South African citizens set to be brought home from the...
News24 - Published

US seeks three-way arms control pact with Russia and China

Washington is pushing for talks with the Kremlin and Beijing on forming a pact. President Trump has...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukRIA Nov.



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pakistani medical student in quarantine in Wuhan [Video]Pakistani medical student in quarantine in Wuhan

Rahatullah Khan, a medical student who has been in quarantine in an apartment in Wuhan since January 22, talks to Al Jazeera.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:16Published

Financial expert speaks on economic impact of coronavirus [Video]Financial expert speaks on economic impact of coronavirus

Financial analyst Dennis Brewster talks to 10News about the global economic impact the coronavirus is having.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 03:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.