Philadelphia Weather Update: Damp, Dreary Night

ATTEND PANEL DISCUSSIONS ANDNETWORK AS WELL.IT IS ALL FREE.WE LIKE THAT.I DENT NECESSITY IF WHAT HELIKE THE WEATHER TODAYNATASHA.IT HAS BEEN UGLY.LET TURN IT OVER TOMETEOROLOGIST KATE BILOBECAUSE HOPE IS ON THEHORIZON.HOPE INDEED IS ON THEPART TWO OF THE HE CAN WITHEND YOU WILL LOVE WEATHERAROUND HERE AND WEAK HAVE THEDAYLIGHT EXTENDING ALL THE WAYTO THE 7:00 O'CLOCK HOUR ONSUNDAY BUT TODAY HAS BEEN ADREARY, GLUMMY, RAINY, ANDCHILLY DAY, AND NOT A LOT OFSNOW THOUGH.WE ARE ONLY SEEING SNOW IN THEPOCONOS.IF YOU ARE IN THE A SNOW FANYOU ARE ENJOYING THE FACT ITIS JUST RAIN BUT WE HAVE HADMORE RAIN THEN SNOW.MIGHT BE NICE TO SEE SNOW.I DON'T KNOW IF EVERYBODY ISWITH ME ON THAT.THIRTY-FOUR IS THE LOW.CLOUDY SPOTTY SHOWERS WILL BEEVENING BEFORE TEMPERATURESDROP NEAR FREEZING MARK.FOR US IN THE CITY, JUST RAIN.MAINLY ON AND OFF THROUGH 10AND 11:00 AND HEN JUST TURNSCOLD AND WINDS WILL PICK UPOVERNIGHT AS WELL AS OURSYSTEM CONTINUES TO MOVE OFFTHE COAST.AGAIN YOU CAN SEE WHERE RAINIS NOW.STEADY RAIN OVER PORTIONS OFTHE CENTRAL, COASTAL NEWJERSEY.WE HAVE SNOW SHOWERS MOVING INON THE BACK EDGE OF THISACROSS CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA.UP THROUGH POCONOS IS WHERE WEARE SEEING A CHANGE OVER TOSNOW.IT IS A MIX OF RAIN AND SNOWIN SOME SPOTS BEST CHANCE OFSNOW IN THE HIGHEST ELEVATIONAS CREDITS POCONO MOUNTAINSTHIS EVENING.TIMING IT OUT ON FUTUREWEATHER YOU CAN SEE THERE WILLBE A FEW FLAKES MIXING IN THEPOCONOS AND NORTHERN LEHIGHVALLEY THROUGH THE EVENING BUTBECAUSE THIS IS GOING TO TAPEROFF RELATIVELY EARLY, BECAUSEPRECIPITATION WILL NOT TAKE USTHROUGH OVERNIGHT HOURS IDON'T THINK WE WILL SEE MUCHIN THE WAY OF SNOW EVEN IN THELEHIGH VALLEY.MOSTLY OVER BEFORETEMPERATURES DROP FAR ENOUGHTO BRING ANY SNOW FALL.11:30 TONIGHT STILL A FEWSHOWERS LINGERING AROUND THECITY AND DELAWARE.BY 4:00 A.M.

IT IS DRY FORMOST OF US.FEW FLURRIES AND SNOW SHOWERSWILL LINGER TO THE NORTH ANDWEST AS THAT COLD AIR MOVESIN.BUT THEN SUN RETURNSTHROUGHOUT THE DAY TOMORROWAND BRIGHT SATURDAY BUT ABRIGHT, BLUSTERY SATURDAY,DEFINITELY GOING TO BE A BITWINDY OUTSIDE.AS FAR AS RAINFALL IS CONCERNIN ADDITION TO WHAT HAS FALLENNOT MUCH MORE.WE ARE .2 OF AN INCH FOR MOSTOF THE REGION.SO WE WILL SEE START WINDINGDUNN HERE WITHIN THE NEXT TWOTO THREE HOURS.THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS INTHE HIGHER ELEVATIONS THEREWILL BE A CHANCE FOR SCATTEREDSNOW SHOWERS, LOW ACCUMULATIONON THE GRASS, LIKELY AND IN TOOR LESS MAINLY FOR POCONOSREGION.FOR YOUR SATURDAY CLEARINGSKIES, COOL, TURNING WINDY.FORTY-SEVEN IS THE HIGH.VERY SEASONAL.UPPER 40'S RIGHT WHERE WESHOULD BE BUT WIND GUSTING ASHIGH AS 30 MILES AN HOUR, SOMESPOTS MAY SEE WIND GUSTINGHIGHER THEN THAT INTO THEAFTERNOON, 31 MILES AN HOUR INMILLVILLE.THIRTY-FOUR IN DOVER.THAT WILL MAKE IT FEEL A WHOLELOT COLDER THEN IT WILL BE.BUT TAKE A PEAK AT THESEFUTURE TEMPERATURES.IF YOU THINK TOMMIES CHILLY,BLUSTERY, SUNDAY WILL STARTFEELING LIKE SPRING, ANDPERFECT TIMING, WE WILLSPRINGFORD, BEFORE YOU GET TOBED SATURDAY NIGHT, SET THESECLOCKS AHEAD AND SUNDAY SUNSETTIME RIGHT AROUND 7:00,MACHINE WILL BE VERY MILD WITHA HIGH NEAR 70 DEGREES, AND WEWILL KEEP IT MILD ON TUESDAYSTILL IN THE 60'S AND EVENWEDNESDAY LOOKS LIKE THE LOWER60'S, THAT ENTIRE STRETCHSTARTING ON SUNDAY, WELL ABOVEAVERAGE.SO A LITTLE SPRING IN THE AIR,WHICH SHOULD MAKE IT EASIER TOGET THROUGH WHAT WE HAVE GOINGON HERE THIS EVENING.IT IS CLOUDY, DRIZZLY, GLUMMY,CHILLY.WE WILL HAVE THE SEVEN DAYCOMING UP AND TALK ABOUT MORE