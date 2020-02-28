Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Spenser Confidential > Now Screening: 'Onward,' 'The Way Back' & 'Spenser Confidential' | THR News

Now Screening: 'Onward,' 'The Way Back' & 'Spenser Confidential' | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Now Screening: 'Onward,' 'The Way Back' & 'Spenser Confidential' | THR News

Now Screening: 'Onward,' 'The Way Back' & 'Spenser Confidential' | THR News

Here's your breakdown of what to watch this weekend in theaters and on streaming in THR's Now Screening.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaddWolf

Hope and George We're back in the Screening Room podcast for a spoiler-free breakdown of #Onward #emmamovie @Portrait_Movie #Greed… https://t.co/vw2HXwNAq5 8 minutes ago

OllyMann

Olly Mann Back from afternoon screening of Pixar's #onward and OMG what a great movie. Enthralled my 4 year old,had me on the… https://t.co/CyHHccSgaS 3 hours ago

mlpdisneylover

TØP Stan ||-// 💛 RT @Animated_Antic: Well, I’m back at the movies after a long wait. This time we’re going on a grand and glorious quest! Yep, I’m seeing an… 3 days ago

Pokezard

The Canadian Cowboy🤠 RT @Lorderk: We just got back from seeing an early screening of @Pixar’s #Onward. It was fantastic, and the kids loved it! https://t.co/EJf… 4 days ago

djrbbanaag

DJ RB Banaag Thank you @sm_cinema & smcdodowntown for inviting us for the special screening of disney @disneystudiosph pixar ON… https://t.co/wpIl2QLvxG 5 days ago

WolfMoon35

let Red XIII be playable PLEEAASSE I just got back from seeing the Advance Screening of Pixar’s #Onward It was so fun, funny & emotional.… https://t.co/yDM67ffTEa 6 days ago

Lorderk

Eric Jensen We just got back from seeing an early screening of @Pixar’s #Onward. It was fantastic, and the kids loved it! https://t.co/EJf4mfUEss 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

What's Coming & Leaving Netflix in March | THR News [Video]What's Coming & Leaving Netflix in March | THR News

With a new month comes new movies and TV shows on Netflix. Here's what is coming to Netflix, as well as what is leaving in the month of March.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.