Samantha Bee On International Women’s Day 56 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:24s - Published Samantha Bee On International Women’s Day International Women’s Day takes place on March 8, and comedian Samantha Bee is returning to her hometown of Toronto to be the keynote speaker for the Canadian Women’s Foundation. While chatting with ET Canada, the comedian opens up about her experiences with gender inequality in the late-night TV space and how she hopes to inspire other women around the world. 0

