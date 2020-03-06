Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Samantha Bee On International Women’s Day

Samantha Bee On International Women’s Day

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Samantha Bee On International Women’s Day

Samantha Bee On International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day takes place on March 8, and comedian Samantha Bee is returning to her hometown of Toronto to be the keynote speaker for the Canadian Women’s Foundation.

While chatting with ET Canada, the comedian opens up about her experiences with gender inequality in the late-night TV space and how she hopes to inspire other women around the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NextwavestemC

NextWaveSTEM Chicago Happy International Women's Day! We thank the talented #WomenInSTEM we partner with: Catherine C., Michelle W., Bri… https://t.co/FAVo3EBXHg 1 hour ago

sehenry1

Susan Henry RT @alternasavings: This International Women’s Day we honour Samantha Carson – an entrepreneur and founder of Sparkly Solutions who kick-st… 1 hour ago

EffieC

EffieC International Women's Day is coming up on March 8th. Here is the woman I admire, daughter Samantha. Alterna Savings… https://t.co/9KYJHJq5Nt 1 hour ago

MissKarenP

Karen P RT @foldedwinguk: The latest episode of @SelectorRadio is live! We celebrate International Women's Day with a roundtable discussion with ou… 3 hours ago

kareokey

shujaa @samantha_maina_ On international women's day, the truth will set us free 4 hours ago

SaveWildlife12

SaveWildlife RT @IIED: Ahead of #IWD2020, see how well women are represented in spaces where international decisions on the climate crisis are made -->… 6 hours ago

samantha_getty

Samantha Getty Happy International Women’s Day!!! So many ladies in my life that are FANTASTIC, intelligent, kind and beautiful in… https://t.co/22xXyWE1YP 7 hours ago

AberthawCement

Aberthaw Cement Samantha, our Works Accountant pledges this International Womens Day to.... 'Remind women that their voice is thei… https://t.co/2CV9d7BeKK 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.