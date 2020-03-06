Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Baltimore City Schools Cancel All Travel Outside Maryland, DC Due To Coronavirus

Baltimore City Schools Cancel All Travel Outside Maryland, DC Due To Coronavirus

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:13s - Published < > Embed
Baltimore City Schools Cancel All Travel Outside Maryland, DC Due To Coronavirus

Baltimore City Schools Cancel All Travel Outside Maryland, DC Due To Coronavirus

Baltimore City Schools have canceled all domestic and international travel outside of Maryland and Washington, D.C.

For students and staff until June 15 amid fears about the coronavirus, officials said Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kirwan Education Measure Advances In Maryland House [Video]Kirwan Education Measure Advances In Maryland House

A wide-ranging education measure that will cost billions of dollars over the next decade with the goal of making K-12 schools in Maryland among the world's best advanced in the Maryland House of..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:04Published

State Senate Passes Pimlico Renovation Bill [Video]State Senate Passes Pimlico Renovation Bill

The Maryland State Senate voted 44-1 Friday in favor of a proposed $375 million plan that would overhaul the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore as part of an effort to keep the Preakness Stakes in the..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.