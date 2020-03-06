Global  

How Denzel Washington's Wife Knew They Were Meant to Be

Pauletta Washington and husband Denzel first met in 1977 on the set of the TV movie 'Wilma', and began dating shortly afterwards.

In this sweet clip, Pauletta tells Oprah she knew that she and Denzel were meant to be when they hit it off at the 'Wilma' wrap party.

Then, the very next night, Pauletta arrived late to a play and slid quietly into her seat.

It was only once the lights came on at intermission that she realized she was sitting next to Denzel.
